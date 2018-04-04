April 04, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday April 10: Choppy, short period surf is expected along most south facing shores Wednesday due to breezy southwest winds. A small, but long period south swell is forecast to arrive early Friday. A reinforcing northwest swell will arrive on Wednesday will persist through Thursday, then gradually subside on Friday. A moderate north- northwest swell arriving Friday night is expected to peak Saturday, then gradually diminish through Sunday. A large northwest swell arriving early Monday may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NE winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 20-25mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SSW 15-20mph in the afternoon.

