15-Year-Old Puna Boy Reported Missing

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 15-year-old Puna boy who was reported missing.

Layne Tomlinson is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with short brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Dustin Sampaga at the Puna Police Station (808) 965-2716 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.