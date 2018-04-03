KapohoKine Adventures Raises $2,500 for Polynesian Voyaging Society

Hōkūleʻa sailed into Hilo Bay on Monday, April 2, 2018, and arrived at the Grand Naniloa Hotel pier, where the legendary canoe was greeted with a ceremony featuring oli (chant), hula, musical performances and speeches.

KapohoKine Adventures helped coordinate a once-in-a-lifetime community experience for those who wanted to be the first to welcome the Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe to Hilo.

The Hōkūleʻa’s arrival marked its first visit to Hilo since departing in 2014 for its three-year Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

As the Hōkūleʻa entered Hilo Bay, KapohoKine Adventures provided escort by paddle board and kayak to scatter plumeria blossoms.

Ten people signed up for this unique experience, paying $250 per person, with KapohoKine Adventures donating the full $2,500 to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

After the Hōkūleʻa tied up at Grand Naniloa Pier, traditional protocols were followed with an oli provided by sixth grade students from Keaukaha Elementary School, who were transported by KapohoKine Adventures.

Brief remarks were provided by Ed Bushor, CEO of Tower Development, and Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim.

Following the program, the paddlers who signed up to greet the Hōkūleʻa were given a special onboard tour supported by Hilo resident and Hōkūleʻa crew member Kalani Kahalioumi.

About KapohoKine Adventures

KapohoKine Adventures is a leading expedition company on Hawai‘i island focused on sustainability, eco-tourism and visitor education of previous and new lava flows. Celebrating 14 years, KapohoKine Adventures on the island of Hawai‘i conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides.

Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017, and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island. KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. For 2014-2018, KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on the island of Hawai‘i to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawai‘i Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International. For more information, go online or call (808) 964-1000.