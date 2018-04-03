DLNR Statement on Circuit Court Ruling on Pōhakuloa Training Area

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced that the Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is a 100,000 acre property on Hawai‘i Island which is used by the U.S. Army for training activities.

Approximately 20,000 acres of the PTA are owned by the State of Hawai‘i and have been leased to the Army since 1964. More than 80,000 acres of land are under the direct ownership or control of the U.S Army.

While the DLNR continues to review Judge Gary W.B. Chang’s findings of fact and conclusions of law and order in consultation with the Department of the Attorney General, DLNR points out that inspections of state lands at Pōhakuloa have been ongoing over the past four years. These inspections have resulted in the cleanup of these lands.

The judge’s order asks for a plan to be submitted to the court by Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, which requires a written stewardship plan, regular monitoring and inspections, inspection reports with recommendations, procedures for addressing violations and debris removal plans. As the landlord of this land, DLNR will work with the tenant, the U.S. Army to develop a formal inspection, monitoring and reporting process.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case commented, “We appreciate that this proceeding brought further focus to regular inspections and ongoing work with the Army to properly steward the leased lands. This work has already been under way for several years.”

The Department of the Attorney General is continuing to review the court order to determine whether the state will appeal and/or next steps.