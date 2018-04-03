Big Island Libraries Offer Free Events in April

The following Hawai‘i Island libraries will present free events in April 2018:

Hilo Public Library: April 3, 5 p.m.

National Poetry Writing Month Kick-Off

Ruth Thompson will kick off National Poetry Writing Month (NaPoWriMo) with a talk on writing poetry and prompts for you to try each week in the month ahead. Click here for more information.

Kealakekua Public Library: April 4, 3 p.m.

Family Movie Matinee

Attend a screening of a 2017 American 3D computer-animated comedy-drama adventure film. The movie follows a gentle bull that refuses to participate in bullfighting but is forced back into the arena where his beliefs are challenged by being faced off against the world’s greatest bullfighter. Click here for more information.

Kailua-Kona Public Library: April 5, 12 & 19, 9:30 a.m.

Preschool Story Time

Children ages 2 to 5 years old and their adult caregivers will hear stories and participate in learning activities that promote early literacy skills. Click here for more information.

Hilo Public Library: April 5, 10:30 a.m.

Bookflix Story Time

Bookflix is a great ebook resource for children. This special story time will demonstrate how to access and select books using Bookflix. Click here for more information.

Kealakekua Public Library: April 6, 3 p.m.

Meditative Artwork

Use colored pencils or gel pens to create art in a meditative state. This program is held on the first Friday of the month. Click here for more information.

Kailua-Kona Public Library: April 7, 10 a.m.

Growing Vanilla with Guy Cellier

Guy Cellier has more than 10 years of experience growing vanilla orchids in Kona. He will share different growing techniques and discuss conditions and practices favorable to maximum vanilla bean production. Click here for more information.

Kailua-Kona Public Library: April 7, 2 p.m.

GRANDcares: Managing Grand Family Stress to Let Love Grow

Learn about GRANDcares and how it can support you and your grandchildren. Learn strategies for managing stress, meet other grand families, and discover self-care strategies to enhance your caregiving abilities. Click here for more information.

North Kohala Public Library: April 9, 6 p.m.

Author Readings

The Hawaii Writers Guild will showcase talented local writers reading their works and answering questions from the audience. Click here for more information.

North Kohala Public Library – April 10, 11 a.m.

Book Discussion: “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”

Teens and adults can attend a book discussion on “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. Click here for more information.

Kealakekua Public Library: April 11, 5 p.m.

Soil Nutrition

Dr. Jana Bogs, an expert in horticulture and food science, will share information on how to grow organic foods with double the nutrient content in your own garden. Click here for more information.

Recycling “Mo’ Bettah”

Recycle Hawaii’s outreach educator Marsha Hee will share fun and easy recycling tips to reduce waste and help protect our natural resources. Programs will be held at:

Kealakekua Public Library: April 13, 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Kailua-Kona Public Library: April 14, 11 a.m. Click here for more information.

Hilo Public Library – April 24, 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

North Kohala Public Library: April 16, 6:30 p.m.

Hawaiian History Lecture

Attend a “talk story” and lecture session with Boyd D. Bond, a North Kohala historian. Bond will discuss Kamehameha’s ancestors and the legacy they inherited. Click here for more information.

North Kohala Public Library: April 23, 6 p.m.

Teen Movie Night

Attend a screening of a 1983 American coming-of-age drama film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and adapted from the novel by S. E. Hinton. The film tells the story of the ongoing conflict between the Greasers and the Socs in rural Oklahoma. After the movie, there will be a brief discussion comparing the book and film. Click here for more information.

Kailua-Kona Public Library:April 25, 3 p.m.

Young Poets: Learning Diamante

In honor of Poetry Month, poetry fans and writers ages 6 and up are invited to learn about the diamante poetry. Join other young poets in building a diamante poem together, building your own and then sharing your unique creative work with the group. Click here for more information.

North Kohala Public Library: April 30, 6:30 p.m.

Sounds of Love: Crystal Singing Bowl Sound Bath

Soothe your soul and soak in the sounds of love with a crystal singing bowl sound bath played by Leilani Silver. Click here for more information.