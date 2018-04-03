April 03, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A wavering frontal boundary will remain over the islands through the weekend with a series of disturbances moving through the area bringing periods of unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall. High pressure will build north of the state early next week bringing a return of moderate to breezy trade winds and a more windward and mauka focused rainfall pattern.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Widespread haze before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.