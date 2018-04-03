April 03, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday April 09: A small to moderate reinforcing west-northwest swell will be possible by midweek. Choppy, short period, surf will be possible Tuesday through midweek along south facing shores due to increasing southwest winds. Another moderate, northwest swell is expected to build Friday and peak Saturday. A much larger northwest swell will be possible Monday of next week, that could lead to surf reaching warning levels.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT