HPD Charges Man in Connection with Burglary at Church

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has charged a Honomū man in connection with a burglary at a church.

In the early morning hours of Monday, August 7, 2017, police were called to a church on the Old Māmalahoa Highway in Honomū after its surveillance system notified church officials of motion activity in the building. Once inside, the suspect took one of the surveillance cameras, but not before his image was captured on video.

At 11:28 p.m., Saturday evening, March 31, 2018, police arrested 40-year-old Chad Shimaoka for this incident as well as another outstanding bench warrant. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while investigators with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

At 8:45 a.m., Monday, April 2, police charged Shimaoka with one count each of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft. He remains in police custody in lieu of $5,250 bail, pending his initial appearance this afternoon in District Court.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Eddie Cardines of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-8222.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.