Henry Street Roadwork Rescheduled

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highways Division has rescheduled work on upper Henry Street, between Palani Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu in Kailua-Kona to begin on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Work is scheduled between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will be completed by Friday, April 13, 2018, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The resurfacing work originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 3, has been rescheduled due to the unavailability of asphalt paving material.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided with special off-duty police officers posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Information and Education Specialist Barett Otani at (808) 961-8787.