Haili Finals: Vulcans Stun A Mother’s Prayer, Aloha Days Defeat Sons

By Big Island Now
April 2, 2018, 10:30 AM HST (Updated April 1, 2018, 8:30 PM) · 0 Comments
The 61st Annual Haili Volleyball Tournament concluded on Saturday evening, March 31, 2018.

UH Hilo Vulcans shakes hands with A Mother’s Prayer after the finals of the 2018 Haili Game. BIN Photo.

This years tournament ended with a shocker as the UH Hilo Vulcans, a team with no local players, defeating a talented team of local players, A Mother’s Prayer (AMP), 22-25, 26-24 and 15-12 in the women’s AA title game.

A Mother’s Prayer in between sets.

Some of AMP players are: Erika Kaawa (Honoka‘a), Tehani Kupahu-Canon (Kamehameha), Tiani Teanio (Waiākea), Desarri Olevao (Hilo), Kaiu Ahuna, Marley Strand-Nicolaisen and Sarah Mason from  St. Joseph.

Aloha Days and Sons after their final game.

In the final of the men’s AA Championship game, Aloha Days, a team based out of O‘ahu, beat Sons, a local Hilo team 21-25, 25-23 and 15-8 to return as men’s AA championship.

Vulcans listen to UHH Assistant Coach Chris Leonard.

The Haili Tournament has established itself as one of the premier volleyball tournaments in the country.

