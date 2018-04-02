Big Island Artist Wins First Prize at International Art Competition

Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery announces that its April 2018 art exhibition, the 8th Annual Figurative Art Exhibition is now posted on their website and can be viewed online. The theme for this art exhibition is figurative and artists were asked to submit their best abstract or representational figurative art for this competition.

Honoka‘a artist Thu Nguyen painting entitled “Chaos and Order,” was selected for the show and won first prize.

An international art competition was held in March 2018 which determined the art for this exhibition. The gallery received submissions from 27 different countries and also received entries from 32 different states. Overall, 626 entries were judged for this art competition.

The gallery presented the top 10 artists with awards for each media category. In addition, special merit and special recognition category awards were provided. The overall winning artists were; Thu Nguyen (Honoka‘a), Da’Rrell Privott, Deborah Samia, Jon Paulsen, Vince Isner, Scott Roberts, Julie Powell, Zusheng Yu, Sheri Emerson and Patricia Burns.

Congratulations to the artists who have been designated as this month’s category winners, along with the winning Special Merit and Special Recognition artists. The gallery commends all of the winning artists for their artistic skill and their creativity, as this online art exhibition is indicative of their creativity.

To view the galleries 8th Annual “Figurative” online art exhibition click here.

Each month Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery conducts monthly themed online art competitions and art exhibitions for 2D and 3D artists on a worldwide basis. All participating winners of each competition have their artwork exposed and promoted online through the online gallery and through social media to thousands of visitors each month.