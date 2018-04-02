April 02, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A wet weather pattern will develop this week across the Hawaiian Islands as several low pressure systems track across the state. Humid and Voggy south to southwesterly winds will continue through Thursday. The first trough will move into the islands from the west this morning producing showers over Kauai and Oahu, this system will spread clouds and showers down the island chain to Maui County later this afternoon. A second trough brings showers across the islands from west to east starting on Wednesday morning. Deep moisture will continue to hang over the islands through the week with a weak cold front sweeping a third round of showers through the state on Thursday and Friday. Trade winds return on Saturday in a continued humid and cloudy weather pattern.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.