April 02, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday April 08: The current northwest swell will lower into the beginning of the week. A small to moderate reinforcing west-northwest swell will be possible by midweek. Choppy, short period, surf will be possible Tuesday through midweek along south facing shores due to increasing southerly winds. Elsewhere along south facing shores, small long period background swells will continue. Another moderate, near advisory level northwest swell is expected to build Friday and peak Saturday. Trade winds should return by next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with SSW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT