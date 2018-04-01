Obituary Notices: March 25-31, 2018

Big Island Obituaries

Duane “Sonny” Anthony Breithaupt

December 5, 1963 – March 21, 2018

Duane “Sonny” Anthony Breithaupt, 54 of Waiohinu, Kaʻū, passed away on Wednesday, March 21,2018 in Kaʻū. Born in Pāhala, Breithaupt was a journeyman welder at Royal Hawaiian Orchards in Pāhala.

He enjoyed both the mountain and ocean whether it was cruising on the four wheelers, camping or fishing. He was also active in the community as a coach of Kaʻū Pop Warner Football. He will be remembered for selflessness, his humor, smile, friendly personality but most of all as being a family man.

There will be an all-night vigil on Friday, April 6, 2018 at the family residence in Waiohinu (Mamalahoa Hwy.), starting at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Kauahaao Congregational Church in Waiohinu Church in Waiohinu, visitation from 8-10 a.m., service at 10 a.m.

He is survived by the love of his life of 29 years, Marites “Tess” Castaneda of Waiohinu; sons, Devin “Bully” (Mona) Breithaupt of Waiohinu, Derwin Breithaupt of Kona, Darrin Jr. (Sharla) Enos of Kona; daughter, Staeci (Jayck) Breithaupt of Arizona; brothers, Glen Hashimoto Sr. of Ocean View, Vince (Monica) Hashimoto of Kona, Jesse (Melanie) Navarro of Ocean View, Blaine (Cristina) Navarro of Naʻalehu; sisters, Velma Kekoa of Hilo; Darlene “Lingis” Hashimoto of Naʻalehu, Annie (Mahi) Navarro of Ocean View, Penney (Emma) Breithaupt of Waiohinu; nine grandchildren, numerous hanai brothers and sisters, brothers and sister-in-laws and uncles, aunts, nephew, nieces, and cousins.

Terri Lynn Niesen

December 3, 1964 – March 20, 2018

Terri Lynn Niesen, 53 of Waikoloa, passed away on March 20, 2018. She was born in Redondo Beach, California. Terri worked as a teacher at Waikoloa Elementary.

She is survived mother, Linda Wrigglesworth of Waikoloa; sister, Reia Langworthy of Bakersfield, California and a niece and nephew.

Private services will be held.

Connie Rae (Addy) Praast

October 12, 1950 – March 15, 2018

Connie Rae (Addy) Praast, 67 of Hilo, passed away March 15, 2018. She was born on Oct. 12, 1950.

Private services held.

Maui Obituaries

Julia S. Bruchal

October 30, 1921 – March 23, 2018

Julia S. Bruchal, 96 of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully on March 23, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. She was born on Oct. 30, 1921 in Olinda.

She was retired as a head lady from Dairy Queen Wailuku. She was also the owner and operator of Machida Drugs in Paia in the 70’s and previously employed by Maui Pineapple Company as a packer.

Julia is survived by daughters Mary Claire (Steve) Murphy, Phyllis (Kevin) Schmidt and Madeline Bruchal. Grandchildren Peter (Miki) Poaipuni Jr., Michael (Johanna) Poaipuni, Moana (Gary) Poaipuni, Kerry (Bradley) Crocker, Erik Schmidt, David (Krissie) Schmidt, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Julia is pre-deceased by her husband Philip G. “Red” Bruchal Jr.; daughter Julie Ann (Peter) Poaipuni Sr.; great-grandchild, Max Schmidt

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Christ the King Church in Kahului. Mass starting at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

With Heartfelt gratitude and Aloha we would like to thank the ER Doctor’s Schemmer and Higgs, Dr. Anna Eckart-Dodd, 5th Floor RN’s Leigh and Patrick and Nurse’s Aide Belle, and Hale Makua day health team.

Harriet Ann Lurendez

July 13, 1947 – March 21, 2018

Harriet Ann Lurendez, 70, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on March 21, 2018. She was born in Wailuku on July 13, 1947.

Visitation will be held at King’s Cathedral Maui on Monday, April 9, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. with service to begin at 11 a.m.

Harriet worked for the State of Hawaiʻi. She was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth Kalei and Sam Akahi. She is survived by her loving husband, Francis Lurendez Sr.; sons, Francis Lurendez Jr., Eugene P. Lurendez, Derrick Lurendez, Brandon H. Lurendez, Franklin Lurendez; daughter, Francine A. Lurendez; siblings, James Akahi, Edward Akahi, Irene Akahi; 25 grandchildren with one more on the way.

Dorothy Hideko Makimoto

July 26, 1928 – March 20, 2018

Dorothy Hideko Makimoto, 89 of Wailuku, Maui passed away on March 20, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1928 in Puʻunēnē.

Dorothy was a retired Cafeteria Manager at Makawao Elementary School. She so enjoyed her work of feeding the children and teachers at the school.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank Namio Makimoto. She is survived by her son, Alvin (Cindy) Makimoto; daughter, Joyce (James) Macfarlane; sisters, Nancy Kam, Lillian (Herman) Chun, Irene (Louis) Cambra, Susan Asai; brother, Walter Uchimura; and grandchildren, Ashley, Kaleb and Cameron.

Services honoring Mrs. Makimoto will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Public visitation will begin at 3 p.m., and Celebration of Life Service from 4 to 5 p.m. Casual Attire.

The family would like to acknowledge with great appreciation the staff at the Maui Adult Day Care Ocean View Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center 5th floor, ICU and ER for the excellent care given to mom. And thanks to Mary & Tessie, Beverly & Elmer for your loving care of mom in her short stay with you.

Leonard Byron Moore

November 19, 1934 – March 20, 2018

Leonard Byron Moore, 83, of Kula, passed away on March 20, 2018 at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku. He was born on Nov. 19, 1934 in Kelseyville, California.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 7 p.m. and cremation will follow. Committal service and urn burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018 at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Maui.

After twenty years of service, Leonard retired from the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Leinaala Hapakuka-Moore; children, AvisMarie Leinaala Salzer, JamesEarl Mokihana (Toni) Moore, and Kaniu (Reyes)Vallejo; grandchildren, JamesEarl Mokihana (Nicole) Moore II, Malia (Brian) Combs, Paul Salzer, Kuulei (Noel Vitale) Salzer, Kuuipo Vallejo, and Kawika Vallejo; great-grandchildren, Carson and Conner Moore, Ian, Ikaika, Kekoa and Naomi Combs, and Ikua Vitale.