April 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Mostly cloudy, hazy, and somewhat humid conditions under light southerly winds will persist through the weekend as a weakening front lingers northwest of Kauai. Shower activity will trend higher over Kauai and Oahu today with day time sea breezes will producing interior showers over the islands today. The unusual early April run of hazy and humid kona winds will extend into the first half of the work week, with periods of wet and unsettled weather expected mainly from Kauai to Molokai. On Thursday and Friday, a cold front will bring showers down the island chain and likely allow trade winds to return by Friday.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.