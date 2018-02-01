Siren & Emergency Alert Test Feb. 1, 11:45 AM

Hawai‘i’s monthly test of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for today, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at 11:45 a.m.

The warning sirens are used to alert the public to emergencies.

During this monthly test, all warning sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone) followed by a one-minute Attack Warning Signal (Wailing Tone). There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The Attention Alert Signal informs residents to turn on a radio or television for information and instruction for an impending emergency, or if in a coastal inundation area, evacuate to higher ground. The Attack Warning Signal directs residents to seek immediate shelter and remain sheltered in place until an all-clear message is broadcast over radio or television.

The outdoor warning sirens are one part of a three-component emergency notification system. A simultaneous test of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the siren system, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry. In the event of a real emergency, warning sirens and Emergency Alert Broadcasts would be joined by alerts via the Wireless Emergency Alert system, which delivers sound-and-text warnings to mobile telephones and compatible devices.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues:

Hawai‘i County: (808) 935-0031

Maui County: (808) 270-7285

City and County of Honolulu: (808) 723-8960

Kaua‘i County: (808) 241-1800