Lee Loy Seeks Re-Election for Council District 3

Hawai‘i County Councilwoman Sue Keohokapu Lee Loy will seek re-election for Council District 3.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Hawai‘i County Council District 3,” Councilwoman Lee Loy said in a press release. “I have not and will never take for granted the trust given to me by so many people in Waiakea Uka, Waiakea Houselots, Kea‘au, Pana‘ewa and Keaukaha. I am blessed to have the unwavering support of family and friends.”

Councilwoman Lee Loy knows and shares the concerns of everyone in District 3, especially their future and the future of our island home, she said.

“Like you, my concern is about our families and the progress of our island remains a guiding force for me,” she said. “Together, we found community driven solutions to the composting facility and made James Kealoha Beach Park a safer place for families to enjoy.”

Since being elected in 2016, Councilwoman Lee Loy has worked diligently toward making sure our children, seniors and the neediest in our community are cared for by awarding $1.5 million-dollars in non-profit grant funding that benefits our island, her campaign press release stated.

Councilwoman Lee Loy worked effectively and collaboratively with other county and state representatives to insure needed services for our residents continue and other improvements in District 3 are completed on time and on budget, like the Haihai Street Fire Station and the on-going traffic improvements at Kawailani and Iwailani Street intersections, her campaign press release stated.

“I have worked hard for our community in the last 14-months and will work harder and smarter to make the right decisions for our county and everyone in Council District 3, because your trust means everything to me,” said Councilwoman Lee Loy.

For more information and to volunteer on her re-election campaign, email sue@voteleeloy.com.