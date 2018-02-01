HFS Federal Credit Union Scholarship Deadline, Feb. 28

HFS Federal Credit Union is still accepting applications for its 2018

scholarship program.

To apply, students may download the application online, pick one up at any HFS FCU branch location islandwide or inquire with their high school counselors.

Completed applications with supporting documents must be turned in to the credit union or postmarked no later than Feb. 28, 2018.

The scholarship program was created as a means to support Big Island students in achieving their goals of higher education and making college more affordable for local students.

This year, HFS FCU will award seven $2,500 scholarships totaling $17,500 to graduating Big Island high school seniors.

HFS student members in good standing with a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA who will pursue their

education full-time at an accredited two- or four-year vocational-technical school, college or university in the 2018-19 academic year, are encouraged to apply.

Scholarship recipients will be selected based on a variety of criteria—their academic performance, achievements, community service and financial need.

“Throughout my college experience, I saw the beautiful change of seasons, met people from across the globe and participated in various campus organizations,” said Christina Chow, 2013 scholarship recipient. “Most importantly, college fueled my excitement to become an elementary school teacher. I am currently working as an instructional aide at Chestnut Hill Academy in Washington and will be pursuing a teaching position when the next school year begins. Thank you to HFS FCU for investing in my education and career!”

For more information about HFS FCU, call (808) 930-1400 or visit www.hfsfcu.org.

HFS Federal Credit Union

HFS Federal Credit Union is the largest Credit Union on the Big Island serving over 48,500 members from six locations islandwide. HFS FCU has supported the Big Island Community for over 80 years holding onto the same sense of ‘ohana with a deep desire to help those in its communities to succeed and grow. Membership is open to all whom live, work, worship, attends school, volunteers or participated in associations headquartered on the island of Hawai‘i.