Public Libraries Offering Free Events in February

Hawaiʻi State Public Libraries on Hawaiʻi Island will offer the following free events during the month of February 2018:

Kailua-Kona Public Library – Feb. 1 to 28

Blind Date with a Book for Teenagers

Teenagers in grades 6 to 12 can browse the covers of wrapped books on the “Blind Date with a Book” cart, and choose a title which appeals to the reader.

Kealakekua Public Library – Feb. 2, 3 p.m.

Meditative Artwork

Use colored pencils or gel pens to create art in a meditative state. This program is held on the first Friday of the month.

Kailua-Kona Public Library – Feb. 3, 10 a.m.

Gardening Tips

Gardening expert Margo Lundstrom will share her knowledge and expertise on plant placement, wise water usage, maintenance trimming, pruning and fertilizing.

North Kohala Public Library – Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Myths and Legends of Pre-contact Hawaiʻi

North Kohala historian Boyd D. Bond will conduct a “talk story” session and share his personal knowledge of Hawaiʻi’s history from his academic studies, life experiences, and as a 6th generation descendant of early western settlers in Hawaiʻi.

Kealakekua Public Library – Feb. 7, 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday Movie Screening

In honor of African American History Month, attend a screening of a 2008 drama film,\ adapted from the novel by Sue Monk Kidd. Set in South Carolina in 1964, the movie tells the story of Lily Owens, whose life has been shaped around the blurred memory of the afternoon her mother was killed.

Hilo Public Library – Feb. 10, 10 a.m.

Blue Zones Purpose Workshop

This workshop presented by Blue Zones Project focuses on helping participants discover their purpose and how to live mindfully.

North Kohala Public Library – Feb. 12, 6 p.m.

Author Readings

Join published and amateur authors as they read from their recent work and share stories of their writing life.

North Kohala Public Library – Feb. 13, 11 a.m.

Book Discussion – “A Prayer for Owen Meany”

Attend a group discussion on the book “A Prayer for Owen Meany” by John Irving.

Kealakekua Public Library – Feb. 14, 2:30 p.m.

Kids’ Crafts: Make a Woven Heart for Valentine’s Day

Create adorable woven hearts made out of felt. Supplies will be provided.

North Kohala Public Library – Feb. 20, 10 a.m.

Writer’s Group

The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month to exercise and enhance writing skills.

Hilo Public Library – Feb. 21, 3:30 p.m.

Mo Min Kuen Monkey Kung Fu Performance

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, attend a special martial arts performance by the members of Mo Min Kuen Monkey Kung Fu.

Kealakekua Public Library – Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Realizing the Dream of Home Ownership

Michael McCray, a counselor and coach with a local home ownership assistance service, will provide information on overcoming barriers to homeownership, learning the ABCs of buying a home and other helpful tips.

