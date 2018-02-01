Hawai‘i Libraries Celebrate African-American History Month

Join the Hawai‘i State Public Library System in celebrating African American History Month.

Your local public libraries have suggested book lists for readers of all ages to learn about African American history and culture. Also, visit your local library to view a poster of some notable African Americans of Hawai‘i.

To help celebrate African American History Month, Emmy Award-winning storyteller Bobby Norfolk will return to Hawai‘i to share “Anansi the Spider” and other African American folktales, legends and true stories. Using dynamic movement and vocal effects, Bobby Norfolk creates vibrant characters that come to life through his imaginative and creative storytelling. The 45-minute performances are free and recommended for ages 5 and older.

Norfolk will perform at the following Big Island libraries:

· Kailua-Kona Public Library: Thursday, Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m.

More information is available online.

· Hilo Public Library: Thursday, Feb. 8, 3 p.m.

More information is available online.

O‘ahu and Maui Schedule

Maui

· Kahului Public Library: Friday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.

Click here for more information.

· Kihei Public Library: Friday, Feb. 9, 3:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

O‘ahu

· Hawai‘i State Library: Saturday, Febr, 10, 10:30 a.m.

More information is available online.

· Mililani Public Library: Saturday, Feb. 10, 3 p.m.

More information is available online.

· Pearl City Public Library – Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.

More information is a available online.

· Kaneohe Public Library – Sunday, Feb.11, 3 p.m.

More information is available online.

These programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i. This is a production of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Outreach College’s Statewide Cultural Extension Program with additional funding and support provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the University of Hawai‘i.

For more information, contact the hosting library.