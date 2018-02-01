February 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure will remain to the south of the state through the weekend, keeping a moist Kona wind pattern in place with periods of showery weather impacting the island chain. An upper level disturbance passing over the area will increase rain chances across the smaller islands tonight and Friday. A strong cold front will approach the state from the northwest on Sunday, then move slowly down the island chain Sunday night through Monday night. This front will bring increasing showers and the potential for thunderstorms to Kauai late Saturday night, with the activity then spreading slowly down the island chain through Monday night. A drier and cooler airmass with fewer showers is expected to overspread the islands Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Hilo

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7am. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Widespread haze after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7am. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kohala

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

South Point

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 9 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.