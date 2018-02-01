February 01, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday February 07: A large northwest swell arriving Wednesday night and Thursday will bring advisory level surf to exposed shores. A larger swell from the west-northwest is expected Friday night with surf nearing, or exceeding warning levels. South facing shores will have choppy, short period surf through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of N ground swell and ESE medium period swell

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 20-25mph.

North West

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

