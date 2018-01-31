January 31, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 30 at 3:30PM HST until January 31 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers after 5am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers after 4am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers after 4am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers after 4am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers, mainly after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers, mainly after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers after 4am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A weakening front will stall out between Kauai and Oahu tonight, then dissipate on Wednesday. Another cold front will approach the state from the west on Thursday and bring a prolonged period of wet and unsettled weather, particularly to Kauai and Oahu, that will last through the weekend and possibly through early next week.

