January 30, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light west southwest wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Light land breezes and mostly dry conditions will dominate over most areas through the early morning hours as we transition towards a wet southerly wind pattern. A cold front approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the west on Tuesday will cause southerly winds to build with increasing clouds and showers spreading slowly eastward down the island chain. The wind speeds will likely be strong enough over the summits of the Big Island for wind advisory conditions over the next day or two. The cold front is expected to reach Kauai Tuesday night then stall across the central islands on Wednesday, with additional deep tropical moisture bringing continued periods of wet and unstable conditions through the upcoming weekend.

