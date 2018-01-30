HPD Seeking Man Wanted on Assault and Terrorist Threatening

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Teodolfo Pascubillo who is wanted on assault charges as well as terrorist threatening.

He is 38-years-old, 5-feet-8-inches, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Pascubillo is considered to armed and dangerous. Do not approach him, instead call the police department at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Sheldon Nakamoto at (808) 326-4646 ext. 303.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.