HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Monday through Sunday, January 22 to 28, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 78 DUI arrests compared with 107 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.1%.

There have been 72 major accidents so far this year compared with 119 during the same period last year, a decrease of 39.5%.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 3 fatal crashes, resulting in 3 fatalities at the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: