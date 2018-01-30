DOH Investigates Suspicious Network Activity Detected

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) announces that it is working with the state’s Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) to investigate suspicious network activity on its Disease Outbreak Control Division surveillance computer server.

The DOH was notified last week of the compromise of its data, which includes clinical laboratory test results for individuals diagnosed with diseases that are reported to the division for investigation. Upon notification, DOH removed the affected server from its network, and at this time, there is no evidence that data has been taken from the department.

A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the full extent of the compromise and its potential impact. Law enforcement agencies at state and federal levels are involved in the review and evaluation.

“Although there is no evidence of data being stolen, the department is acting in an abundance of caution to prevent any possible breach and secure individual data,” said Health Director Dr. Virginia Pressler. “The department is working closely with ETS to ensure safeguards are in place to restore confidence in the system, which is vital to the tracking and controlling of infectious diseases in the state.”