Kailua-Kona Man Charged with Sex Offenses

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department have charged a 36-year-old Kailua-Kona man with sexual offenses in connection with an incident reported on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.

On Monday, January 29, at 9:35 a.m., Shawn Christopher Vasquez was charged with kidnapping in the first-degree and two counts of third-degree sexual assault for the incident which is said to have occurred in the Kailua-Kona area Vasquez is being held at the Kona Police cellblock in lieu of $14,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in Kona District Court scheduled for Tuesday morning, Jan. 30.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.