January 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 29, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 29, 2018, 3:00 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2018, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Hilo
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Widespread haze after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Point
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Trades are back, but for only a day. After Monday night, the weather gradually turns unsettled as a front reaches Kauai Tuesday night and stalls over the central islands on Wednesday. Unsettled, showery weather, are likely to persist into the upcoming weekend.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov