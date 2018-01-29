January 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Widespread haze after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Trades are back, but for only a day. After Monday night, the weather gradually turns unsettled as a front reaches Kauai Tuesday night and stalls over the central islands on Wednesday. Unsettled, showery weather, are likely to persist into the upcoming weekend.

