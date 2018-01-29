Hawai‘i Volcano Overflight: Stunning Activity in Puʻu ʻŌʻō Vent’s Lava Lake

The crew from Paradise Helicopters saw stunning activity in the Puʻu ʻŌʻō vent’s lava lake during a Jan. 25, 2018 overflight.

The crew were able to see a multitude of outbreaks on the Pali and numerous flows between the two which made for an amazing overflight.

“Surface activity on the Pali has been variable over the past several months—from enormous outbreaks to almost nothing,” said Tropical Visions Video photographer and videographer Mick Kalber. “This is the first time we’ve been able to access the vent in awhile, what a treat,” he continued.