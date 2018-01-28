Obituary Notices: Jan. 21-27, 2018

Big Island Obituaries

Royal Keaoopua Mitchell Sr.

September 7, 1935 – January 20, 2018

Royal Keaoopua Mitchell Sr., 82, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Jan. 20, 2018. He was born in Honolulu. Royal worked as a tug boat engineer.

He is survived by daughter Charmain (Albert) Camara of Kailua-Kona; son Royal Mitchell, Jr. of Kailua, Oʻahu; two brothers and one sister; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

John Henry Callender

February 12, 1941 – January 19, 2018

John Henry Callender, 76, of Kamuela, passed away on Jan. 19, 2018. He was born in Pasadena, California. John worked as a CEO of Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California. John graduated from Oregon State University with two degrees: animal science and business administration.

He is survived by spouse “Muffet” Laurien; sons Rea (Kelly) Callender of Grass Valley, California; Brodie Callender of Waimea, Hawaii; daughters Laurien (Timark) Hamilton of McMinnville, Oregon; Whitney (Todd) Demorest of Santa Rosa, California; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations in John’s memory to North Hawaii Hospice, Parker School (65-1224 Lindsey Rd., Kamuela, HI 96743) or Ojai Valley School (723 El Paseo Rd., Ojai, CA 93023).

Herman Naha Ludloff Jr.

March 25, 1923 – January 19, 2018

Herman Naha Ludloff Jr., 94, of Hilo, passed away on Jan. 19, 2018. He was born March 25, 1923, he served in US Army and was a retired Cheif Executive for Hawaiian Telephone Company and was a member of the Hawaiian Golf Club.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Haili Congregational Church 211 Haili Street in Hilo. Visitation at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m.

Survived by sister Elaine Ludloff; numerous nephews, and nieces.

Philip Palencia

November 7, 1930 – January 12, 2018

Philip Palencia, 87, of Keaʻau peacefully passed away on Jan. 12, 2018. He was born on Nov. 7, 1930 in South Kona and was raised in Maunawili, Oʻahu and retired in Keaʻau. He was a retired Operations Manager for a Trucking Company.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary 1150 Kikowaena St. in Honolulu from 5-9 p.m.

Survived by his wife Carol; sister, Dolores Lovell; sons, Glenn Palencia, Philip Palencia Jr., Karl Kuhau-Liftee, Kelena Palencia, Kelii Palencia; daughters, Sharon Palencia, Jackie Choy, Phyllis Sato; numerous grandchildren, numerous great-grand children, great-great grandchildren, numerous nephews, and numerous nieces.

William “Bill” John Whaller

March 15, 1936 – January 10, 2018

William “Bill” John Whaller of Hilo passed away Jan. 10, 2018, after a sudden battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Bill was born in Washington DC on March 15, 1936. As a child of a Foreign Service diplomat, he traveled the world with his parents and sister. After attending UCLA, he joined the Army and served in Germany working in intelligence. He then joined the Foreign Service as a diplomat serving at posts in Thessaloniki, Athens, Rome, Belgrade, Prague and Kinshasa with a career in serving his country spanning over 30 years.

After retiring from the Foreign Service he moved to Keaʻau with his wife Nancy. Bill served his community as treasurer for Sacred Heart Church in Pāhoa, and on positions for Hawaiian Paradise Park community. After being office supervisor for H & R Block in Hilo, he then opened up his own tax business, assisting many in his community with their returns.

Bill was a loving husband to and is survived by his wife Nancy. He was a devoted father to his children Linda and Mark and a steadfast brother to his sister Helen. He will be fondly remembered by his relatives and by his friends on the Big Island, especially for his tales of times in the Foreign Service.

There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. and a memorial mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 at St.Joseph’s Catholic Church, 43 Kapiolani Street in Hilo. It was Bill’s wish that his final resting place be in a military cemetery. His family is making arrangements for him to enter the most honored Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers his family suggests donations be made in his name to American Cancer Society, which can be done at www.cancer.org.

Condolences for the Waller family can be sent to: HC3 Box 11006, Keaʻau, HI 96749 or 15-2044 16th Avenue, Keaau, HI 96749.

Scott Albert Trimmer

April 21, 1949 – January 9, 2018

Scott Albert Trimmer, 68, of Keaʻau passed away on Jan. 9, 2018. He was born on April 21, 1949. He served in the US Army.

Celebration of life to a be announced at a later date.

Survived by his son Zachariah Trimmer of Keaʻau; brother Alan Trimmer; sister Judy Flanders; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Judy Ann Capers

February 21, 1950 – January 8, 2018

Judy Ann Capers, 67, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Jan. 8, 2018. She was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia. Judy worked in retail sales.

She is survived by sisters Lenore Hunter of Kailua-Kona and Jo-Ann Capers of Austin, Texas; one nephew and three nieces.

Private services will be held.

Maui Obituaries

Joseph Kealoha Jr.

January 24, 1940 – January 18, 2018

Joseph Kealoha Jr., 77 of Wailuku, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Wailuku. He was born on Jan. 24, 1940 in Honolulu.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, with service starting at 5 p.m.

A celebration of life, scattering of ashes will follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Kahana reef located at 4471 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, ocean side.

He is survived by his lifelong friend Priscilla; daughter, Tanya Kealoha-Schafer (Steven); siblings, Ellen Ramos (Frank), Jennifer Kapur (Kris), George Kealoha (Kanani), Gardner Kealoha; two grandchildren, Lynndy (Brian) and Cole; extended family, Ikaika (Shannon), Anuhea and Ikaika, Malia and Laʻakea; He is pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph and Jenny Kealoha; brothers, Ernest (Molleen) Kealoha and Alden (Bridgette) Kealoha.

Roland Rafanan Soberano

July 9, 1961 – January 14, 2018

Roland Rafanan Soberano, 56, of Kahului, passed away on Jan. 14, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on July 9, 1961, in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at St. Ann’s Church, Waiheʻe; eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m.; mass starts at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

Roland was a Machinist at Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company. He was predeceased by his parents, Cenon & Lucia Soberano; sister, Herminia Paet; and sister-in-law, Carmelita Soberano. He is survived by his wife, Huong Nguyen; siblings, Glicerio Soberano, Arleen McFarlin, Lea (Elmer) Baggao, Nancy (Clayton) Irlandez; brother-in-law, Romeo Paet; step children, Oanh Doan (David Tran), Quyen Doan; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins.

Jane Tsutae Kurisu

December 24, 1928 – January 13, 2018

Jane Tsutae Kurisu, 89, of Wailuku, passed away on Jan. 13, 2018, at Kula Hospital. She was born on Dec. 24, 1928 in Spreckelsville, Maui. Private services were held.

She is pre-deceased by spouse Nobuo (Obon) Kurisu; survived by sons, Nathan and Jay Kurisu; daughter, Carol Mae Kurisu; four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of monetary offerings, donations in her name may be made to: Wailuku Hongwanji Mission.

Theresa “Terry” Kibbe

June 28, 1929 – January 9, 2018

Theresa “Terry” Kibbe, 88, was born on June 28, 1929 in Wailuku, Maui. She passed away on Jan. 9, 2018. Her services will be at Saint Anthony Catholic Church on Feb. 9, 2018. Viewing for family will be at 8:30 a.m. following farewell; eulogy, & mass. Cremation and scattering of ashes will be at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter Debra “Debbie” Abel Kahoohanohano. Predeceased by her parents Joseph Nunes and Marian Coelho Cambra, sister Valentine Marie Perry and brother Francis Cambra. Survived by brother-in-law Gilbert Perry and sister-in-law Mildred Amaral Cambra. She has three grandchildren Jennifer (Iuta) Bisquera, Joel (Jaime) Kahoohanohano and Casey (Pamela Cendana) Kahoohanohano. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren Parker, Alexis, Layla, Casen, Malie, Julian, Elijah.

Terry worked as an accountant for Joseph Hew, Michael Nakamura CPA then worked for Baldwin High School where she later retired. She was an avid reader and traveler. Traveling the Mainland, Portugal and Madeira. She loved traveling to Las Vegas with her classmates. She graduated from St. Anthony class of 1948.

Special thank you to Maui Memorial Hospital ER, ICU Doctors and Nurses. Dr. Savona and staff, Dr. Lugo and Dr. Williams and Ballard’s. Very special thank you to Island Hospice for their special loving care. She passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family.

Arcadia Cortez Tagura

January 12, 1934 – January 8, 2018

Arcadia Cortez Tagura, 83, of Kīhei, passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Jan. 8, 2018. She was born on Jan. 12, 1934 in Paing, Bantay Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. with prayer service to being at 7:30 p.m.

Services will be also held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Kīhei on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Viewing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with mass to begin at 9 a.m. Lunch to follow then burial at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

Arcadia worked at Nāpili Kai Beach Resort as a Laundry Attendant. She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann (Rodrigo) Rabang; sons Romeo (Mary Ann) Tagura, Conrado (Lourdes) Tagura; sister, Jacinta (Ernesto) Guzman; brother, Geronimo “Boy” (Violy) Cortez, Nicolas (Romana) Cortez; eight grandchildren, Rodney Rabang, Paul Rabang, Katrina Rabang, Mark Allen Tagura, Chester Jay Tagura, Bryan Welsey Tagura, Keith Anne Tagura and Wendell Tagura. She was predeceased by her husband Pedro Tagura; sister, Maria Ballesteros and brother, Victoriano (Julita) Cortez.