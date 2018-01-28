January 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead

Unsettled weather will continue over most of the islands through Sunday. The air mass will dry out a bit on Monday before another front approaches from the northwest on Tuesday, bring another round of showers for at least the middle part of the week.

