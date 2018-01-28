January 28, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday February 03: An east swell will persist through early next week. A north swell will produce moderate north shore through Tuesday. A series of small northwest swells is expected through early next week. A large northwest swell expected to arrive Thursday could produce surf well above the advisory level through next Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the N in the morning and shift to the WNW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NE winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

