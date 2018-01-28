Hawaiʻi CC to Host Open House for Prospective Students

Hawai‘i Community College will host its 5th annual Hawai‘i Community College Day event on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Manono Campus in Hilo. Individuals interested in enrolling for classes during the Fall 2018 are encouraged to attend.

The day will begin with a kīpaepae welina, a traditional Native Hawaiian welcoming ceremony. The college’s academic programs and student services will present interactive exhibits to highlight available degree programs and certificates. The event is free and open to the public.

“Hawaiʻi Community College has been serving the community for more than 75 years with high-quality programs that prepare students for success,” said Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas. “We encourage community members to visit the campus on Hawaiʻi CC Day to learn more about the higher education options available on Hawaiʻi Island.”

Attendees who want to enroll may do so through express admissions by completing an application and learning more about the next steps in the process. Hawaiʻi CC staff members will be on-site to help with enrollment.

For more information about the event, contact the Hawaiʻi CC Information Center at (808) 934-2800 or visit the Hawaiʻi CC website.