January 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 11pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before 11pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Light northeast wind.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 11pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south southeast wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before 11pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A land and sea breeze pattern will prevail over most of the state through early next week. Clouds and showers will be most prevalent over the interior of the islands during the afternoon and evening hours, with partial clearing and a few mainly windward showers expected at night. Conditions will be most unstable Sunday afternoon, with a few heavier showers expected, along with possible thunderstorms over Maui and the Big Island. Drier conditions will then overspread the state Monday and Monday night. Winds will pick up out of the southwest Tuesday as a front approaches the from the northwest, with showers increasing from west to east down the island chain Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. The front will stall out over the islands during the middle of the week, with yet another front expected to approach from the northwest next Friday.

