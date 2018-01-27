January 27, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday February 02: An east swell will persist through early next week. A north swell may produce moderate north shore surf Sunday through Tuesday. A series of small northwest swells is expected through early next week. A large northwest swell expected to peak next Thursday could produce surf well above advisory level.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high N ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT