January 26, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light north northeast wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Waimea

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light southwest wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Looking Ahead

A cold front passing north of the state will shift a surface ridge over the islands for the next few days. Light general winds will allow sea breezes to kick in by late morning with gentle land breezes overnight. More frequent showers are expected across the eastern half of the state through tonight, otherwise clouds and showers will favor interior sections during the afternoons and evenings. A stronger cold front is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing more widespread showers.

