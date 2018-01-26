January 26, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday February 01: Trades will trend down during the next few days, but an easterly swell will continue to generate east shore surf below advisory level into the weekend. A series of small northwest swells is expected through the week, and a north swell may produce moderate north shore surf Sunday through Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high N ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the WNW and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

ADVERTISEMENT

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more WNW and building into the knee to waist range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT