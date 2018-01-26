HPD Arrests Squatters in Ocean View

The Hawaiʻi Police Department received a complaint of individuals trespassing in residence at the 8400 block of Koa Lane in Ocean View on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Police learned that a caretaker discovered evidence of someone living in a residence he was caring for without permission and asked the police for assistance in checking the property.

Police found 31-year-old Cazanova Turner and 21-year-old Ana Rosa in residence along with a one-year-old male child. The investigation of the property lead to the discovery of 47 marijuana plants ranging in size from seedlings to about four feet.

Cazanova and Rosa were arrested and the 1-year-old child taken into protective custody. Rosa was released pending investigation, and Turner was later charged with an array of offenses that include criminal trespassing, promotion of a detrimental drug in the first degree, drug paraphernalia, and commercial promotion of marijuana in the second degree.

Turner is being held in the Kona Cellblock with bail set at $21,000.

Police are encouraging residents to be cognizant of illegal trespassers or “squatters,” especially in areas where unoccupied homes are located and to report activity to police by calling (808) 935-3311.