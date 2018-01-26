Hawai‘i Information Service Achieves ‘Platinum’ Certification

Hawai‘i Information Service (HIS) announces that it has achieved the highest level of certification for its implementation of core real estate technology. According to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), HIS is one of just six Multiple Listing Service (MLS) providers to attain ‘Platinum’ status on the latest version (1.6) of the real estate Data Dictionary.

RESO is a national trade organization that develops open, universal data standards and technology processes across the real estate industry. RESO tests programs and platforms for conformance to its standards before granting certification.

“We have made great strides in the past year upgrading every part of our technological infrastructure, and this certification brings meaningful external validation of an important part of this work,” said HIS Chief Operating Officer Colleen Yasuhara. “These behind-the-scenes efforts are already paying off in allowing us to more rapidly develop and deliver new and better tools to hardworking brokers and agents.”

As a real estate technology provider, HIS has been following the evolution of industry data standards over the years, and achieved ‘Bronze’ certification in 2016. This ‘Platinum’ certification is for the Data Dictionary, which streamlines business by ensuring that systems across the country speak the same language.

“We have certified over 600 MLSs in the past two years on the Data Dictionary, but very few are on the latest version at the platinum level and it’s an amazing accomplishment for HIS to reach this goal,” said RESO CEO Jeremy Crawford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crawford notes that there are about 130 platinum certified MLSs, but most are for compliance with the previous version (1.5) of the Data Dictionary.

“For national providers serving millions of customers to meet this bar is one thing, but I’m proud that we were able to do it with our small team and homegrown system while diligently serving our 1,800 Hawai‘i members,” said HIS CEO Faith Geronimo.

“Over a million MLS subscribers are represented on MLS platforms that have been Data Dictionary certified over the past two years, however very few are at the level HIS has adopted,” Crawford added. “There aren’t as many self-developed MLS systems in existence as compared to five years ago, but at RESO we often see the self-developed MLS organizations lead the charge in adopting standards.”