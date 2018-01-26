Breaking: Police activity on Kona Drive in HOVE. Avoid Area.

At 3:38 p.m. on Jan. 26, Hawaiʻi Police in the Kau District said they are involved in a police activity in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates on Kona Drive, between Lehua and Lotus Blossom.

Police are asking everyone to please avoid the area for the next 8-10 hours. The area is only open to local residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information will be provided once it becomes available.