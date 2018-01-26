A Look Inside the Most Expensive Homes for Sale on Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Island is known to be the most reasonably priced island when it comes to home buying. However, there are buyers that can afford the luxury price tag that starts at $16 million for a home.

There are currently 28 homes for sale across the state that have a sales price between $16-70 million. Five of those homes are located on the Big Island. Here is a preview of two of those homes.

Honualaʻi Estate – 69-1566 Puako Beach Drive, Kamuela – $23M, 6 beds, 7 baths

7,744 square feet of living on 1.16 acres of land

Listing Agent: Carrie Nicholson of Hawaiʻi Life

Honualaʻi Estate is a majestic oceanfront residence comprised of 1.16 acres with approximately 450-feet of prime ocean frontage on the Kohala Coast. The property is located near several world class Big Island beaches.

Every fine detail of the property is sophisticated, timeless, and epitomizes Hawaiian-style with six bedrooms, seven full and one half baths as well as an office, expanded 2 two-car enclosed garages, covered lanai’s and private patios of over 11,000 square feet. Enjoy the beauty of ocean life by snorkeling from a little beach right out front. The historical area seamlessly blends luxurious privacy with the classic lifestyle of Hawaiʻi.

This residence is one of the only resort zoned properties in the area and great for entertaining guests and coordinating special events. This unique property greets you with grand double gates that open to a beautifully manicured landscaped turnabout circle drive. Enjoy water features, vaulted ceilings a zen garden and fireplace as you enter the home with a back drop of endless views across the expansive swimming pool that disappears into the pacific blue ocean. Become engulfed by the sail boats gracefully floating in the distance.