Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park Visitor Center Temporary Closure

The National Park Services announces that the Hale Ho‘okipa Visitor Contact Station and parking area at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park will be closed from Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 to Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. All other areas of the park will remain open to the public.

The reason for this closure is to provide public safety and support of our local electric utility company HELCO as they perform essential work on our public utilities. All work to be performed is in conjunction with the Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway widening project.

For further information please contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at (808) 326-9057.