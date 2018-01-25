January 25, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers. Low around 64. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. High near 76. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers. Low around 62. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. High near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds will begin to trend down tonight through Thursday night as the strong ridge that has been in place to the north weakens. Clouds and showers will continue to focus over windward areas into Thursday, with a few showers occasionally spilling over to leeward areas. Friday through the weekend, winds are forecast to become light and variable, which will result in land and sea breeze conditions each day. The best chance for clouds and showers through this period will remain over interior areas through the afternoons and early evenings. A front is expected to move over the islands next week and bring widespread rain starting Tuesday night.

