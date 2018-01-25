HPD Seeking Missing Woman Last Seen in Pāhoa

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Krystina Marie Crume who has been reported as missing. She was last seen in Pāhoa.

She is described as being 5-feet-8-inches, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have information on her whereabouts please contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.