This is a Civil Defense Heavy Rain and Road Closure message for Thursday evening, January 25th, at 7:15. p.m.

The National Weather Service reports that heavy rain conditions are expected to continue through tomorrow for Hamakua, Hilo and the Puna areas of Hawaii Island.

Due to the rain accumulation, the Department of Public Works reports the following two road closures in Hilo are closed due to flooding:

Kukila Street off Railroad Avenue, and the two outer lanes of Kamehameha Avenue near Pauahi Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected areas, use alternate routes and drive with caution.