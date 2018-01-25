Bill to Lower Taxes, Increase Food and Excise Credit

Big Island House Rep Chris Todd has introduced a bill to lower taxes on the low- and middle-class wage earners to help prevent and reduce homelessness.

House Bill 2642 would reduce the cost of living for Hawai‘i residents by:

Lowering the income tax rates for the lowest six income brackets

Increasing the rental motor vehicle surcharge tax

Requiring the increased revenue in rental motor vehicle surcharge tax to be deposited in the general fund to offset the lower income tax rates

Increasing the refundable food/excise tax credit.

“Hawai‘i residents are having difficulty making ends meet, especially in the lower- and middle-income groups,” said Rep. Todd (Keaukaha, Hilo, Pana‘ewa, Waiākea). “Allowing this group to keep a little more of their hard earned money could also prevent some families from falling into homelessness.”

Depending on total income, the bill doubles the food/excise tax credit to between $110 and $220 for individuals earning $30,000 or less. For people filing joint returns the credit will be doubled to between $70 and $200 for those earning $50,000 or less.

The bill has been introduced and passed first reading.