UH Hilo Team Headed for State Leadership Conference

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo has announced that it is sending 10 ambassadors to compete at the HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) – State Leadership Conference, Wednesday to Friday, Feb. 21 to 23, 2018, in Honolulu following a strong showing at the Hawai‘i Island Regional, held Saturday, Jan. 20, at the UH Hilo Science and Technology Building.

Accompanying the UH Hilo team is newly appointed chapter adviser Dr. Jarred Prudencio, an associate professor with the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy.

HOSA at UH Hilo members earning top honors include the Public Service Announcement Team A of Ridge Cabaccang, Sheldon Cabudol, Lark Jason Canico (UH Hilo alumnus) and Kelly Gani. Team B, comprised of Leslie Erece Arce, Deserie Pagatpatan, Travis Taylor and Jeremy Villanueva, placed second.

The individuals finishing first in their respective categories are Daniel Kimura in Medical Terminology, Kirsten Marie Ragasa and Vanessa Watkins, who tied for first in Nursing Assisting, and Kateleen Caye Bio in Pharmacology with Kendrick Justin Dalmacio, who placed second.

More than 130 members representing chapters at UH Hilo, Kamehameha Schools-Hawaiʻi, Ka‘u, Kea‘au and Waiākea High Schools competed in a wide range of events, including Pharmacology, Nursing Assisting, Veterinary Science and Public Service Announcement. In all, HOSA offers over 50 different competitive events, building attributes of leadership, professionalism, knowledge and experience in the student’s area of interest.

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is an international organization with more than 175,000 members and 2.4 million alumni. HOSA was established in Hawaiʻi in 2005 and has grown to more than 1,300 members.