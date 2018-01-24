Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Colleen Hanabusa for Hawaiʻi Governor

At a press conference on the lawn of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol this morning, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) announced she is endorsing Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa (HI-01) for Hawaiʻi governor.

“I have known and worked with Colleen for many years and have seen firsthand her love and commitment to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. Colleen grew up in Waiʻanae and is proud of her roots. No matter where she has gone—to Honolulu to serve in the State Senate or to Washington, DC to serve in Congress—she has carried her values with her, working with aloha and fighting for what’s right and best for our state. She asks the tough questions, and she makes the tough calls. When she sees a problem, she takes action to solve it. We don’t always agree on every issue, but we have always been able to work together for the people of Hawaiʻi. Colleen’s experience and proven record of leadership have prepared and equipped her to be the effective governor that Hawaiʻi so desperately needs right now.

“I know and respect both David Ige and Colleen Hanabusa. Both are good people, and both have spent their lives serving the people of Hawaiʻi. But we live in a time of unique challenges. What has become abundantly clear, now more than ever, is that Hawaiʻi needs a strong, dynamic leader at the helm of our state. I’m endorsing Colleen Hanabusa for governor because she is the right leader for Hawaiʻi in these times. Not only when dealing with terrifying crises like the false missile alert earlier this month, but in taking on the tough challenges we face like homelessness, lack of affordable housing, crumbling infrastructure, the need to strengthen our economy and food security by supporting local farmers, and so much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For these reasons and more, I’m supporting Colleen Hanabusa to serve as our next governor and commander-in-chief of the Hawaiʻi National Guard. She has my confidence, and my vote. I hope you’ll consider giving her yours.”

In response to Rep. Gabbard’s endorsement, Hanabusa said, “Congresswoman Gabbard’s endorsement means a great deal to me. In Washington DC we have worked in unison to fight for the people of Hawaiʻi. I’m grateful for her endorsement and that we remain unified in our refusal to accept anything but the best for our state. I’ve chosen to come home because this is where I can best serve Hawaiʻi right now, and I am able to run for governor with supreme confidence in her ability to ensure that the interests of Hawaiʻi continue to be represented in Congress. It is gratifying to know Congresswoman Gabbard agrees Hawaiʻi deserves a leader who is committed to taking decisive action.”