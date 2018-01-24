The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) is in the process of transitioning to Harris School Solutions (eTrition) – a new school lunch online payment system – after the current contract with PrimeroEdge (SchoolCafé) ended on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

In a letter to parents and guardians, families were instructed to make all meal deposits directly to the school beginning Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. During this time, student eligibility and balance data will be transferred to eTrition from the PrimeroEdge system.

Click here to view the Frequently Asked Questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to see when the new system will be rolled out to each school. Online payments for each school will resume and be implemented at a later date.